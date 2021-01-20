#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 20 January 2021
Advertisement

St Patrick's Festival Dublin parade officially cancelled for second year as organisers move online

Micheál Martin said previously that there won’t be enough people vaccinated to allow the festivities to go ahead.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 12:30 PM
59 minutes ago 2,461 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5330209
Liam Mooney dressed as St Patrick on O Connell Street, Dublin last year.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews
Liam Mooney dressed as St Patrick on O Connell Street, Dublin last year.
Liam Mooney dressed as St Patrick on O Connell Street, Dublin last year.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

THE STREETS OF Dublin will be quiet this St Patrick’s Day for the second year running as organisers officially confirmed there will be no parade in the city on 17 March.  

The festival committee said it is ‘reimagining’ celebrations this year by hosting virtual events on SPF TV - a new online TV channel. 

“The RTÉ /SPF Virtual Parade will provide a fun and safe ‘at home’ parade alternative for all the nation to enjoy on March 17th,” organisers said in a statement.  

“A rich and dynamic programme of festival events, created by hundreds of artists, musicians, performers, makers, creators, arts and live events workers and community organisations across Ireland, will run on the St Patrick’s Festival TV online channel over six days and nights”. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicated last week that no parades would be happening around the country this March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said on Friday that there won’t be enough people vaccinated to allow festivities to go ahead: “The one thing we’ve learned about this virus, it changes, it evolves into different phases, different variations are coming on stream. Clearly, vaccination is the key to this.”

This year’s St Patrick’s Festival will run from 12 to 17 March, with all events running on SPF TV. 

Festival marketing director Aileen Galvin told Today with Claire Byrne that the parade is just one part of the festival, with hundreds of performers, artists, and live event workers already working to put virtual events and performances together for the schedule. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Galvin said the event community has been absolutely decimated this year and “what’s fantastic for us is that we are now in a position that we can push out our funding to all of those different people so that they can keep working and keep creating”. 

“St Patrick’s Festival has always been about contemporary culture and traditions and showcasing that to the world. So we have a real opportunity now to reach bigger audiences and hopefully bring joy and happiness to people.”

She added that organisers are currently in discussions with broadcasters at home and abroad about running some of SPF TV’s original content.  

Further details of this year’s festival will be announced over the coming weeks.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie