Poll: Will you be attending a St Patrick's Day parade today?

IT’S ST PATRICK’S Day.

Once solely a celebration for Ireland’s patron saint, St Patrick’s Day has become a celebration of Ireland and Irishness.

People will no doubt be dusting off their green hats and t-shirts to head to one of the many parades being organised around the country and world today.

Like it or loathe it, the day is synonymous with Ireland, with parties, events and – crucially – parades being held in cities and towns across the country and the globe.

So, today we’re asking: Will you be attending a St Patrick’s Day parade today?

