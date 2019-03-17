This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Will you be attending a St Patrick's Day parade today?

Events will be held across the globe to celebrate today.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 9:30 AM
56 minutes ago 6,308 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4536286
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

IT’S ST PATRICK’S Day. 

Once solely a celebration for Ireland’s patron saint, St Patrick’s Day has become a celebration of Ireland and Irishness.

People will no doubt be dusting off their green hats and t-shirts to head to one of the many parades being organised around the country and world today. 

Like it or loathe it, the day is synonymous with Ireland, with parties, events and – crucially – parades being held in cities and towns across the country and the globe.

So, today we’re asking: Will you be attending a St Patrick’s Day parade today? 


Poll Results:


73% No (806)

22% Yes (245)

4% I'm not sure (51)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Senator punches teen who egged him for blaming New Zealand attack on immigration
    68,977  0
    2
    		Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    67,164  20
    3
    		Nine people taken to hospital after collision between Luas and bus
    62,314  110
    Fora
    1
    		Why Ireland's employment laws need a revamp to reflect 'techno-stress'
    291  0
    2
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    199  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo - Saturday night football match tracker
    100,634  23
    2
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Dublin, Galway v Roscommon, Waterford v Clare — Saturday GAA match tracker
    94,337  10
    3
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    76,306  183
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ellen Degeneres said that Leo Varadkar taking his boyfriend to meet Mike Pence made her 'very happy'
    24,974  0
    2
    		Nicki Minaj fans chanted Cardi B's name outside the 3Arena after her last-minute cancellation
    8,771  0
    3
    		The Gleesons, Una Healy, and Olivia Jade... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    6,233  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CHICAGO
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    SHOOTING
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    LEO VARADKAR
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    Taoiseach: 'It is not going to be a case of everything being alright. Brexit is bad news'
    OPINION
    The Irish For: The word Tory comes from the Irish word tóraí meaning a bandit or outlaw
    The Irish For: The word Tory comes from the Irish word tóraí meaning a bandit or outlaw
    Opinion: In many ways St Patrick's Day is an Irish American festival
    From the Garden: 'Traditionally Irish people put their spuds in the ground on or around St Patrick’s Day'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie