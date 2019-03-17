This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades

Around 500,000 people attended the parade in Dublin, the country’s largest parade.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 6:56 PM
34 minutes ago 2,900 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4548151
Floats pass through Dame Street in Dublin city centre today
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Floats pass through Dame Street in Dublin city centre today
Floats pass through Dame Street in Dublin city centre today
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

AROUND HALF A million people lined the streets of Dublin this afternoon to catch a glimpse of the country’s largest St Patrick’s Day parade.

Hundreds of thousands of parade-goers turned out for annual events across the country today, when crowds were wowed by musical performances, floats, street-theatre, and pageantry.

In Dublin, more than 3,000 people took part in the capital’s parade, whose theme celebrated Irish storytelling.

Organisers estimated that more than 100,000 overseas visitors joined the home crowd, enjoying around two hours of performances which brought to life various tales and narratives of Ireland and the Irish.

Deirdre O’Kane and Jason Byrne were this year’s Grand Marshals, and highlights included an appearance by President Michael D Higgins and a flyover by the Irish Air Corps, their first time taking part in annual parade.

ST Patricks 45_90566710 Grand Marschals Jason Byrne and Deirdre O’Kane at the St Patricks Parade in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

St Patrick's Day 2019 The St Patrick's Day Parade on O'Connell Bridge in Dublin city centre Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The parade was a particular highlight for Lord Mayor Nial Ring, who said it was an honour to be able to partake in the event.

“From sitting on my Dad’s shoulders to standing on a ladder to watch the parade I have many fond memories of it,” he said.

“This year I was able to go in the Lord Mayor’s coach and review the festival parade from outside the historic GPO. [I'm] still pinching myself.”

Meanwhile, Olympian Rob Heffernan led events in Cork city, which kicked off at around 1pm.

Organisers estimated that around 50,000 people attended to see more than 3,000 community groups take part to showcase the theme of the stories of Cork.

CMK17032019_St Patricks Parade Cork City_048 Saint Patrick pictured at the 2019 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade Source: Clare Keogh

CMK17032019_St Patricks Parade Cork City_058 Grand marshal Rob Heffernan and his wife Marion Heffernan leads the parade in Cork Source: Clare Keogh

Around 32,000 people also attended a parade along O’Connell Street in Limerick, where the theme celebrated 50 years since the moon landing.

Grand marshal Dr Norah Patten led a parade with dozens of participants and floats, which also paid tribute to the city.

Saint Patricks LIMK 0035 Lumen street theatre One Giant Leap, taking part in Limericks Saint Patrick's Day parade Source: True Media

Speaking at the annual St Patrick’s Day reception at Áras an Uachtaráin this evening, President Michael D Higgins said the day was a time when the global Irish family could “join together to celebrate our Irish culture and heritage”.

“On this St Patrick’s Day, when we celebrate the life of St Patrick… we also celebrate and offer to the world those aspects of our values that make us uniquely Irish,” he said.

“In doing so, let us resolve to build together a fairer Ireland, an Ireland that treasures all of its people equally, and understands that a nation that has truly progressed, is one that encompasses all of its people, regarding the full participation of all citizens as a fundamental right.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Offensive and embarrassing': Coveney criticises McDonald for posing beside anti-English sign at parade
    66,618  128
    2
    		An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    50,893  0
    3
    		John Delaney confirms he gave €100,000 loan to FAI
    49,773  0
    Fora
    1
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    382  0
    2
    		Audio is having a moment - here's how marketers can make the most of it
    60  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wolves vs Man United, FA Cup quarter-final
    69,029  56
    2
    		'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    39,283  15
    3
    		Tyrone enjoy first win over Dublin in six years to knock champions out of hunt for league final
    37,013  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		14 Irish shows, movies, and documentaries to watch on Netflix over St Patrick's weekend
    6,790  2
    2
    		What your period may be telling you about your overall health
    3,051  1
    3
    		Beauty Q: Have you ever whitened your teeth?
    1,788  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    Two 'former US soldiers' arrested after breaching security perimeter at Shannon Airport
    Woman charged over seizure of €196,000 and drugs in Limerick
    DUBLIN
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades
    Gardaí 'concerned' as they seek whereabouts of 15 year-old Megan Cooney missing from Dublin
    Man hospitalised following single-vehicle crash after failing to stop car for gardaí
    CHICAGO
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    LEO VARADKAR
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    Taoiseach: 'It is not going to be a case of everything being alright. Brexit is bad news'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie