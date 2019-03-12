This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Poll: Will you attend a St Patrick's Day parade this year?

The day is almost upon us.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 9:45 AM
1 hour ago 7,652 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4536255
St Patrick's Day in Dublin last year.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
St Patrick's Day in Dublin last year.
St Patrick's Day in Dublin last year.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IT’S THAT TIME of year again – when government ministers jet off to the far corners of the world to spread Irish cheer and everyone wears green.

St Patrick’s Day! 

And while certain events concerning our nearest neighbour (*AHEM* Brexit) are overshadowing things a bit this week, come Sunday countries across the world will be channeling their inner Irish. 

Last year, we had snow on 17 March, and this year it’s looking like it will be cold across the country with some wintry showers forecast – but will that keep you at home? 

Whether you’re in Dublin, Cork, New York, or wherever else green is worn, will you be going out to watch the festivities or sitting at home and paying the whole thing no mind? 

Today we’re asking, Will you attend a St Patrick’s Day parade this year?


Poll Results:





