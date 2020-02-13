This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This year's St Patrick's Festival aims to celebrate contemporary and traditional Ireland

The festival will run over five days from 13 to 17 March.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 12:23 PM
47 minutes ago 2,037 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5005843
St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin last year.
Image: RollingNews.ie
St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin last year.
St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin last year.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE ST PATRICK’S Festival this year will take place from 13 to 17 March, ending with the parade expected to bring almost half a million people to Dublin city centre. 

The National St Patrick’s Festival is aiming to celebrate the country’s heritage, showing both contemporary and traditional Ireland over the five day period. 

There will be different family and outdoor events, as well as collaborative and musical performances. 

The St Patrick’s Day parade will also, of course, be taking place as usual starting at 12pm on Tuesday, 17 March. 

A four-day Festival Village and Food Market at Merrion Square will also be taking place throughout the week. 

This will involve shows, céilís, children’s reading, live music, a food village among other activities and events. 

Other events during the week include 

  • Dublin Gospel Choir and guests - 16 and 17 March 
  • Vocalist and producer Jessy Lanza - 13 March
  • James Joyce’s Pones Penyeach with Lisa Hannigan and guests - 16 March
  • Festival Village in Merrion Square - 14-17 March
  • Marian Richardson in conversation with Deirdre O’Kane - 13 March
  • 100 Views of Contemporary Ireland - 13-15 March

CEO of the St Patrick’s Festival, Susan Kirby, said more than 500,000 people attended the parade in recent years. 

“This year’s festival will present today’s culture creators and celebrate who and what our contemporary national treasures are, as well as taking pride in our traditions,” Kirby said in a statement.

The deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon launched the festival today, saying the parade will leave people with “lasting memories”. 

The parade is free to attend as usual, but those who wants a seat on the grandstand can pay €70 for a ticket.

As of the time of publication, all but the grandstands at Parnell Square have already sold out. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie