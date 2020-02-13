This year's St Patrick's Festival aims to celebrate contemporary and traditional Ireland

THE ST PATRICK’S Festival this year will take place from 13 to 17 March, ending with the parade expected to bring almost half a million people to Dublin city centre.

The National St Patrick’s Festival is aiming to celebrate the country’s heritage, showing both contemporary and traditional Ireland over the five day period.

There will be different family and outdoor events, as well as collaborative and musical performances.

The St Patrick’s Day parade will also, of course, be taking place as usual starting at 12pm on Tuesday, 17 March.

A four-day Festival Village and Food Market at Merrion Square will also be taking place throughout the week.

This will involve shows, céilís, children’s reading, live music, a food village among other activities and events.

Other events during the week include

CEO of the St Patrick’s Festival, Susan Kirby, said more than 500,000 people attended the parade in recent years.

“This year’s festival will present today’s culture creators and celebrate who and what our contemporary national treasures are, as well as taking pride in our traditions,” Kirby said in a statement.

The deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon launched the festival today, saying the parade will leave people with “lasting memories”.

The parade is free to attend as usual, but those who wants a seat on the grandstand can pay €70 for a ticket.

As of the time of publication, all but the grandstands at Parnell Square have already sold out.