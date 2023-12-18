Advertisement

Monday 18 December 2023 Dublin: 13°C
The proposed redesign which was greenlit by Dublin City Council last week. Dublin City Council
Poll: What do you think of the St Stephen's Green Shopping Centre redesign?

The redesign proposal recieved a mixed reception of opinions.
34
8.6k
1 hour ago

THE REDESIGN OF the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin City Centre was revealed last week after it was approved by Dublin City Council.

After it was announced, the redesign caught the attention of many Dubliners on social media who claimed the redesign did not fit the architecture of the rest of the city.

So today, we want to know… What do you think of the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre redesign?


Poll Results:

I don't like it (1219)
I like it (275)
No opinion (247)



