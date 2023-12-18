Poll: What do you think of the St Stephen's Green Shopping Centre redesign?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE REDESIGN OF the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin City Centre was revealed last week after it was approved by Dublin City Council.
After it was announced, the redesign caught the attention of many Dubliners on social media who claimed the redesign did not fit the architecture of the rest of the city.
So today, we want to know… What do you think of the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre redesign?
