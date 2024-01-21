All-Ireland club glory for St Thomas' and Glen at Croke Park

LAST UPDATE | 59 minutes ago
ST THOMAS’ OVERCAME A questionable red card for James Regan at the start of the second half to overwhelm Kilkenny champions O’Loughlin Gaels 0-18 to 0-17 in a Croke Park downpour in the All-Ireland club hurling final.
With David Burke inspiring his side just 10 months after sustaining a cruciate injury, St Thomas’ looked as if they were coming off on all the wrong side of refereeing decisions at the start of the second half.
But they roared into action and were drove on from Burke in midfield, Conor Cooney who racked up seven points, and Éanna Burke who slotted over an incredible final point while falling backwards over the sideline.
#GAABEO 60+4 nóim @oloughlingaels -17@StThomassHC 0-18— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 21, 2024
Éanna Burke leis an gcúilín cinniúnach
The Galway side win it at the death! 🥳
BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺#GAA @GAA_BEO pic.twitter.com/qLUZNN8b5a
O’Loughlin Gaels had one final chance to bring the game to extra-time with a long-range free, but Mark Bergin’s effort drifted wide of the near post.
Read Declan Bogue’s full match report from Croke Park on The 42: 10 months after cruciate injury, David Burke inspires St Thomas’ to All-Ireland glory (€)
It was a case of cometh the hour, cometh the man in the football final.
Conor Glass was the late goalscoring hero as Glen won their first-ever All-Ireland senior club championship title.
The Derry captain and former AFL star slammed home in the 58th minute as Malachy O’Rourke’s side avenged for last year’s heartbreaking defeat to Kilmacud Crokes.
Glass’s goal levelled it at 2-8 to 1-11, but there was plenty more drama to unfold down the home straight at Croke Park.
Read Emma Duffy’s match report from Croke Park on The 42: Conor Glass the hero as Glen win first All-Ireland club football title (€).
