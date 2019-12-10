This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over 140,000 children living in 'substandard' homes, warns St Vincent de Paul

The charity has called for more support from the government to retrofit homes.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 7:17 AM
46 minutes ago 1,509 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4924931
The report found that over 10% of one-parent families couldn't afford to heat their home.
Image: Shutterstock/Raquel Mathias
The report found that over 10% of one-parent families couldn't afford to heat their home.
The report found that over 10% of one-parent families couldn't afford to heat their home.
Image: Shutterstock/Raquel Mathias

LEAKING ROOFS, DAMP walls and cold homes – this is the experience of 140,000 children living in Ireland, according to a new report. 

New figures from the charity St Vincent De Paul have found that 12.3% of children in Ireland are living in substandard and poor-quality homes. 

Over half of the poorest children, the charity says, are in families that do not receive the fuel allowance. 

It also found that over 10% of one-parent families could not afford to heat their home. 

“This report clearly shows that children are one of the groups most exposed to the risk of energy poverty and that growing up in a cold home has a distinct negative impact on a child’s health,” said Dr Tricia Keilthy, the charity’s head of social justice.

The study draws on data from a Europe-wide survey of incomes and living conditions. 

“The findings suggest that policy levers to alleviate energy poverty and improve the quality of the housing stock will lead to significant health benefits and a reduction in health expenditure in the future,” Keilthy said.

The findings also show that five-year-old children living in poor and substandard homes had an increased risk of asthma, while 38% had been on two or more courses of antibiotics in the last 12 months. 

St Vincent De Paul National President, Kieran Stafford, said that his volunteers will regularly “meet families trying to cut down on bills by living in one room of the house during the winter months. Others will be sitting in the cold and dark because they have nothing left at the end of the week to top up their pre-pay meter”. 

The report, coming just weeks before Christmas, recommends a deep retrofit programme of local authority housing and a government commitment to introduce minimum energy efficiency standards into the private rental sector. 

The government’s Warmer Homes scheme offers people on low-incomes funding for insulation, draught proofing and other energy-saving measures. However, it is only available for people who own their own homes and for houses built after 2006. 

“The Warmer Home Scheme may be a good option for older people who own their own homes but for energy poor households with children, it is more likely they are living in social housing or the private rented sector,” Keilthy said. 

