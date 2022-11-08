Woman in her 40s arrested after man stabbed to death in Ballyfermot in Dublin

A MAN HAS died after being stabbed in a flat in Ballyfermot.

Gardaí and emergency services found the man with an apparent stab wound in a flat in Claddagh Court in Dublin shortly after 2:30am.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman aged in her late 40s has since been arrested by investigating Gardaí and is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination. The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Investigations are ongoing and further updaters will follow.