Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death in Belfast

THE PSNI HAS launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in the Crumlin area of Belfast yesterday morning.

The 21-year-old victim sustained his injuries during an incident at a house in the Cairn Walk area, which was reported to police at 2.50am.

Officers responded along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Sadly, the man died this morning as a result of his injuries.

“Four men aged 19, 24, 25 and 29 are in custody in connection with the incident and are assisting us with our enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Cairn Walk area at around 2:50am yesterday morning and has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 141 of 27/04/19.”