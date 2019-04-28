This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 28 April, 2019
Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death in Belfast

Four men are in custody.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 5:00 PM
Image: Niall Carson via PA
Image: Niall Carson via PA

THE PSNI HAS launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in the Crumlin area of Belfast yesterday morning. 

The 21-year-old victim sustained his injuries during an incident at a house in the Cairn Walk area, which was reported to police at 2.50am.

Officers responded along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. 

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Sadly, the man died this morning as a result of his injuries. 

“Four men aged 19, 24, 25 and 29 are in custody in connection with the incident and are assisting us with our enquiries.  

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Cairn Walk area at around 2:50am yesterday morning and has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 141 of 27/04/19.” 

