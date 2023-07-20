Gardaí investigating after man receives multiple stab wounds in Castleknock

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man received a number of stab wounds in an alleged assault in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said they are investigating the assault which occurred at a residence in Castleknock, Dublin 15 at about 2am this morning.

A man in his 30s was discovered following the incident with a number of apparent stab wounds.

The man is currently being treated at James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.