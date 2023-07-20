Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 20 July 2023 Dublin: 15°C
# Gardaí
Gardaí investigating after man receives multiple stab wounds in Castleknock
A man in his 30s received a number of apparent stab wounds.
3.5k
2
35 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man received a number of stab wounds in an alleged assault in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said they are investigating the assault which occurred at a residence in Castleknock, Dublin 15 at about 2am this morning.

A man in his 30s was discovered following the incident with a number of apparent stab wounds.

The man is currently being treated at James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     