Man (20s) arrested after two hospitalised with stab wounds in Dublin

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Dublin this morning.

The incident happened at a house in the Darndale area at around 7.30am.

A man and a woman, in their 40s and 50s respectively, both received stab wounds and have both been taken to Beaumont Hospital.

The man’s condition is described as critical, and the woman’s injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, and arrested a man in his 20s at the scene.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Coolock garda station.

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.