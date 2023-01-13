Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# Crime
Two people injured in stabbing in Finglas area
Gardaí are at the scene of a 'serious public order incident'.
49 minutes ago

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been injured in a stabbing incident in the Finglas area of Dublin this evening.

One man has suffered critical injuries while a woman sustained minor injuries, The Journal understands.

A garda spokesperson said that gardaí “are currently at the scene of a serious public order incident in the Finglas area”.

“No further information is available at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
