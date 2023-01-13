Two people injured in stabbing in Finglas area

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TWO PEOPLE HAVE been injured in a stabbing incident in the Finglas area of Dublin this evening.
One man has suffered critical injuries while a woman sustained minor injuries, The Journal understands.
A garda spokesperson said that gardaí “are currently at the scene of a serious public order incident in the Finglas area”.
“No further information is available at this time,” the spokesperson said.
Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor
