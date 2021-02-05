#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 5 February 2021
Two women killed and man dies in crash in three ‘linked’ incidents near Kilmarnock in Scotland

Police said the incidents are not being treated as terrorist-related.

By Press Association Friday 5 Feb 2021, 11:47 AM
A police vehicle in the grounds of University Hospital Crosshouse, near Kilmarnock, which has been lifted out of lockdown
Image: Jane Barlow via PA Images
Image: Jane Barlow via PA Images

TWO WOMEN HAVE been killed and a man has died in a car crash in three incidents police believe are linked.

A 39-year-old woman was found injured in the car park of University Hospital Crosshouse, near Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire, at around 7.45pm yesterday but she died at the scene.

In a second incident 20 minutes later on Portland Street, Kilmarnock, a 24-year-old woman was stabbed.

Emergency services attended the scene and she was taken to the hospital at Crosshouse, but she later died.

A crash then occurred on the C50 – a minor road between the B7036 and the A76 on the outskirts of Kilmarnock – at around 8.30pm and the 40-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said inquiries so far suggest the incidents are linked and officers are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation.

Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain said: “A number of locations remain cordoned off as officers continue to conduct inquiries.

“We are working to confirm the full circumstances of what has happened. If anyone has any information which could assist our inquiries, please do contact us.

“Understandably, people will be shocked by what has happened.

“We are still in the process of establishing the full circumstances, however I would like to reassure people that there is no wider threat to the community.

“Officers will be on patrol and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

The relatives of those involved have been informed.

A statement last night from police said the incidents are not being treated as terrorist-related.

The hospital was locked down following the first incident, but that was lifted at 10.30pm when police declared it safe to do so.

This morning, the hospital’s A&E department and main entrance were open and running as normal while two police vans full of officers remained outside with police tape around part of the car park.

Several roads in the area remain closed, including Portland Street, with diversions in place.

East Ayrshire Council tweeted this morning: “Following on from the tragic incidents in and around Kilmarnock last night, our thoughts are with all the families and individuals affected by these events.

“We know our communities will be shocked and saddened by these events, but we wish to reassure them that there is no risk to the general public at this time and we are supporting our colleagues in NHS Ayrshire & Arran and Police Scotland wherever we can.

“As this is an ongoing police matter, we need to keep a number of roads in Kilmarnock town centre closed and diversions are in place here, and on the A76, to allow the investigation to continue, and we thank you for your patience and understanding.”

