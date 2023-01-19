Man recently released from prison for attack on garda arrested following house party stabbing

A MAN RECENTLY released from prison for a vicious attack on a member of the gardaí has been arrested following a stabbing incident in south Dublin yesterday.

The man, who served two years for his part in a violent attack on a garda, was arrested at a house in Drimnagh. When gardaí arrived at the scene, they observed one injured man lying on the ground with another man brandishing a large knife.

The unarmed officers managed to subdue the man and he was arrested under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. He is being held at Crumlin Garda Station.

The injured man (20s) received a number of stab wounds and was later taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Sources have told this publication that the man appeared to have received his injuries when he stepped in to stop a fight.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information on this incident can contact Gardaí at Crumlin 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”