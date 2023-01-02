Advertisement

Monday 2 January 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Shutterstock/Ronin of Rock File photo
# Kerry
Two men arrested after stabbing at Direct Provision centre in Killarney
Four men were injured in the incident and treated in hospital.
16 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following a stabbing incident at Hotel Killarney in Co Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted following reports of a public order incident involving a group of males at the hotel at around 8.30pm yesterday.

Four men were injured in the incident and were removed from the hotel, which is currently being used as a Direct Provision centre, to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Two men aged in their 30s have been arrested and brought to Killarney Garda Station where they are currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí remain at the scene where a forensic examination is currently underway. Investigations are ongoing.

