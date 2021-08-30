#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 30 August 2021
Man arrested after two men stabbed in Carlow

Their injuries are described as serious.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 30 Aug 2021, 8:36 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a serious assault incident in Carlow yesterday evening. 

Just after 6.45pm, gardaí were called to an incident on the Barrow Track in Carlow town where two men were discovered with apparent stab wounds.

The men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were taken for treatment to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny.

Their injuries are described as serious.

A man in his 50s has since been arrested and detained at Carlow Garda Station. The scene has been preserved for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are especially looking to hear from anyone with video footage from the footpath at the Barrow Track at the time of the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí said enquiries are ongoing.

