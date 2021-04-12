Man due to appear in court over serious assault at home in Limerick

A MAN HAS been charged over a serious assault at residence in Limerick on Sunday.

At approximately 5.10pm, gardaí responding to reports of a disturbance arrived at the scene and observed a male seriously assaulting another male, attacking him with a knife.

Gardaí said in a statement: “Due to an imminent threat to life, and the proximity of the assailant to the injured party, gardaí had to physically intervene and manually restrain the attacker, who was still armed with the knife.”

A man in his 20s was arrested and the knife was recovered and seized by gardaí.

“A man in his 50s sustained a number of apparent stab wounds during the assault and was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where he is currently being treated for serious injuries,” gardaí said.

The arrested man was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have this evening charged the arrested man in relation to the serious assault.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.