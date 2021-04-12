#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 12 April 2021
Gardaí intervene to stop Limerick stabbing 'due to imminent threat to life'

“There was literally no time to draw weapons,” a source said.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 12 Apr 2021, 12:12 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Niall Carson
GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have arrested a man after intervening in a stab attack in the city last evening. 

It happened at a property in the Ellen Street area shortly after 5pm.

Gardaí responded to reports of a violent disturbance. According to sources they saw two men, one of whom was armed with a knife.

A source said: “The uniformed and detective gardaí arrived as this was happening and saw the suspect stabbing the victim.

“There was literally no time to draw weapons and they had to grab the attacker to stop him killing the man.”

A Garda spokesperson said that the responding gardaí believed that the victim of the knife attack was about to be killed.

“At approximately 5:10pm, Gardaí responding to reports of a disturbance arrived at the scene and observed a male seriously assaulting another male, attacking him with a knife.

“Due to an imminent threat to life, and the proximity of the assailant to the injured party, Gardaí had to physically intervene and manually restrain the attacker, who was still armed with the knife.

“A male in his 20s has been arrested and the knife was recovered and seized by Gardaí.

“A man in his 50s sustained a number of apparent stab wounds during the assault and was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where he is currently being treated for serious injuries,” the spokesperson said.

The arrested man has been detained for questioning at Henry Street Garda Station and can be held for a maximum of 24 hours under the Criminal Justice Act.

The scene has been sealed off as gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

Investigators have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the attack to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie