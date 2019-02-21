Appeal for witnesses after man sustains stab wounds in Limerick city

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a man received apparent stab wounds in a Limerick city suburb in the early hours of this morning.

The injured man was found by emergency services at Fr Russell Road near the Oakfield estate around 1am.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick which is located near the scene.

It’s understood he was initially being treated for critical injuries but his condition is believed to have improved over the past few hours.

Gardaí have cordoned off at least two separate green areas as crime scenes, and are conducting house to house enquiries.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault incident that occurred at Father Russell Road on the 21st February 2019 at approximately 1am. A male has been brought to University Hospital Limerick with an apparent stab wound,” a garda spokesperson said.

“His condition is not believed to life-threatening.”

There are currently two scenes preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.