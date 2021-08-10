Two women appear in court charged in connection with alleged stabbing in Limerick

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED two women who had been arrested on Sunday morning following the discovery of an injured man in Limerick.

The women, both aged in their 30s, appeared before Galway District Court this morning.

The injured man was found on Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, in Limerick city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

Gardaí said their investigation is ongoing and have asked “for anyone with information who was in Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, Limerick or Cosgrave Park, Moyross between 3.15am and 4am on 8 August, 2021 to come forward, gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage”.