Gardaí following 'definite line in inquiry' after man (60) stabbed to death over the weekend

Gardai at the scene in Blanchardstown where they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death in unexplained circumstances of a man in the Dublin 15 area.

GARDAÍ ARE FOLLOWING “a definite line of inquiry” after a Bosnian man was stabbed to death at a house party in Dublin over the weekend.

Officers are now in the process of contacting the man’s next of kin following the attack which happened on the Old Navan Road near Mulhuddart in Dublin 15 at nearly 3am on Saturday morning.

Sources have told this publication that a group of people had been attending a house party in the area and had been drinking for a “considerable period of time”. The investigation may be upgraded to murder later this week, our sources added.

A row then broke out and the victim – who is understood to be 60 years old – was stabbed.

Emergency services were called but the man was pronounced dead a short time later at Connolly Hospital.

Advertisement

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information.

However, it is understood that gardaí believe that the victim’s attacker was well-known to him.

A Garda spokesman said last night: “Gardai are appealing to any person who was in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am, and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

“Any road users (particularly taxi drivers) or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.”

Investigations are ongoing.