Gardaí following 'definite line of inquiry' after man (60) dies following assault

Gardai at the scene in Blanchardstown where they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death in unexplained circumstances of a man in the Dublin 15 area.

GARDAÍ ARE FOLLOWING “a definite line of inquiry” after a Bosnian man died following an assault at a house party in Dublin over the weekend.

60-year-old Adnan Asic died following the attack which happened on the Old Navan Road near Mulhuddart in Dublin 15 at nearly 3am on Saturday morning.

Asic was walking towards Blanchardstown Road North coming from the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre when he was violently assaulted and has died as a result of his injuries.

He is originally from Bosnia but he has lived in Ireland for over 30 years.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday evening by State Pathologist Dr. Linda Mulligan, at Dublin City Mortuary, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

Advertisement

Sources have told this publication that a group of people had been attending a house party in the area and had been drinking for a “considerable period of time”. The investigation may be upgraded to murder later this week, our sources added.

A row then broke out and the victim – who is understood to be 60 years old – was attacked.

Emergency services were called but the man was pronounced dead a short time later at Connolly Hospital.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information.

However, it is understood that gardaí believe that the victim’s attacker was well-known to him.

A Garda spokesman said last night: “Gardai are appealing to any person who was in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am, and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

“Any road users (particularly taxi drivers) or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.”

Investigations are ongoing.