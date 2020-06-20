A 'number of people' injured in stabbing in English park

Police at the scene in Reading this evening

Police at the scene in Reading this evening

A NUMBER OF people have been injured in a stabbing at a park in Reading, England.

The incident is suspected to be terror-related.

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, were called to the scene of the incident in Forbury Gardens, a park in Reading town centre, at around 7pm this evening.

Thames Valley Police said that a man was arrested at the scene who is now in police custody.

“A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital,” the police said on Twitter. Reports suggest that some of the injured are in serious condition.

A police cordon remains in place as an investigation is carried out.

The British Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that she was “deeply concerned” by the incident.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene,” she added.

Images on social media showed emergency services and a police presence with roads cordoned off.

Police close to Forbury Gardens Source: PA

The leader of Reading Council Jason Brock tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre – please stay clear of the area as police are dealing with a serious incident.”

Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives near the scene, said she saw the emergency air ambulance vehicles land on the nearby Kings Meadow as a police helicopter circled overhead.

She described hearing lots of sirens and said surrounding roads and a retail park had been cordoned off by officers.

Source: Google Maps

Thames Valley Police said on Twitter that officers are at the scene and investigating the incident.

A Black Lives Matter protest had taken place at the park earlier in the day.

“There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today,” Thames Valley Police tweeted.

With reporting from PA Media