This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 20 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A 'number of people' injured in stabbing in English park

The incident is believed to be terror-related.

By Christine Bohan Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 23,737 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128571
Police at the scene in Reading this evening
Image: PA
Police at the scene in Reading this evening
Police at the scene in Reading this evening
Image: PA

A NUMBER OF people have been injured in a stabbing at a park in Reading, England. 

The incident is suspected to be terror-related. 

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, were called to the scene of the incident in Forbury Gardens, a park in Reading town centre, at around 7pm this evening. 

Thames Valley Police said that a man was arrested at the scene who is now in police custody. 

“A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital,” the police said on Twitter. Reports suggest that some of the injured are in serious condition. 

A police cordon remains in place as an investigation is carried out. 

The British Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that she was “deeply concerned” by the incident.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene,” she added.

Images on social media showed emergency services and a police presence with roads cordoned off.  

forbury-gardens-incident Police close to Forbury Gardens Source: PA

The leader of Reading Council Jason Brock tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre – please stay clear of the area as police are dealing with a serious incident.”

Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives near the scene, said she saw the emergency air ambulance vehicles land on the nearby Kings Meadow as a police helicopter circled overhead.

She described hearing lots of sirens and said surrounding roads and a retail park had been cordoned off by officers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Reading Source: Google Maps

Thames Valley Police said on Twitter that officers are at the scene and investigating the incident. 

“Police attended at around 7pm along with other emergency services,” the police said on Twitter.  “Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody.”

A Black Lives Matter protest had taken place at the park earlier in the day. 

“There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today,” Thames Valley Police tweeted

With reporting from PA Media

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christine Bohan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie