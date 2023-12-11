One arrested after man in his 40s dies at a house in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man (40s) in a house in Tallaght tonight.
One man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained by Gardaí.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 9 pm to an incident in a house in the Castle Park area of Tallaght.
A man in his 40s was treated by emergency services at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.
His body remains at the scene, which is being preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination.
The investigation is ongoing, and Gardaí said more updates would follow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site