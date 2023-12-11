One arrested after man in his 40s dies at a house in Dublin

GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man (40s) in a house in Tallaght tonight.

One man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained by Gardaí.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 9 pm to an incident in a house in the Castle Park area of Tallaght.

A man in his 40s was treated by emergency services at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

His body remains at the scene, which is being preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination.

The investigation is ongoing, and Gardaí said more updates would follow.