Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 11 December 2023 Dublin: 10°C
fatal incident

One arrested after man in his 40s dies at a house in Dublin

A man has been arrested following the death of another man in his 40s at a house in Tallaght.
0
19.6k
1 hour ago

GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING  all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man (40s) in a house in Tallaght tonight. 

One man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained by Gardaí. 

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 9 pm  to an incident in a house in the Castle Park area of Tallaght. 

A man in his 40s was treated by emergency services at the scene, but was later pronounced dead. 

His body remains at the scene, which is being preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination. 

The investigation is ongoing, and Gardaí said more updates would follow. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags