Man (20s) hospitalised after being stabbed in Temple Bar

A MAN IN his 20s has been hospitalised following a stabbing in Dublin’s Temple Bar area last night.

The attack happened at around 9.20pm, when the man was stabbed on Fishamble Street which is close to Christchurch cathedral.

The man sustained injuries to his hand and was taken to St James’s Hospital, where his injuries were not described as life-threatening.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations into the incident are ongoing, and urged anyone with information to contact Kevin Street Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

