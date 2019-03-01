'Is the issue with me being white?': Row breaks out over BBC presenter's social media posts from Africa

A ROW HAS broken out in the United Kingdom after a politician accused a BBC documentary-maker of sending a “distorted image” of Africa in her social media posts.

Labour MP David Lammy’s comments came after journalist Stacey Dooley attracted criticism for her Instagram posts in Uganda, where she posed with local children whom she met while filming a Comic Relief documentary.

One post showed Doooley holding a toddler, with a caption claiming she was “obsessed” with the child.

Commenters argued that the 31 year-old was using children as “props”, that her posts came across as “self-righteous” and that they deflected praise from local workers and NGOs in developing countries.

The outlook was echoed by Lammy yesterday, when he called for the promotion of more African voices and a debate on how to create awareness about issues affecting the continent.