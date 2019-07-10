Family of murdered prison officer seeks apology from Garda Commissioner

THE FAMILY Of prison officer Brian Stack, who was murdered more than 30 years ago, will meet with the Garda Commissioner today to seek an apology over the investigation into his murder.

Stack, who was the chief officer at Portlaoise prison, was shot in March 1983 and died in hospital 18 months later, in September 1984.

Over three decades later his family are still seeking answers over alleged discrepancies in the Garda investigation carried out into the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a statement ahead of a meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris this morning, his son Austin Stack said questions on how material evidence went missing, and how information passed to Gardaí was not followed up, remain unanswered.

“The family will again be seeking answers as to how key material evidence and fingerprints have gone missing, why eye witnesses and other witnesses were not interviewed,” he said.

It comes after Harris received a final report from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation which reportedly identified errors in the original investigation.

Stack said information was not acted upon by Gardaí and claims there were other major failures.

The family say they are seeking an apology and a copy of the report from the Serious Crime Review team.

“The family await to see if the commissioner will formally apologise for the way this case has been handled by his organisation since 1983,” the statement said.