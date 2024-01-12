Staff member threatened with knife during robbery of Clonakilty business

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a robbery that occurred in County Cork earlier today.

At around 12:35pm, a man entered a business premises on Kent Street in Clonakilty, threatened a member of staff and demanded cash.

A knife was produced during the course of the robbery.

The man left the scene, having acquired a sum of cash. No injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted and an incident room has been set up at Clonakilty Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this robbery to come forward.

Any person who was travelling through Kent Street car park between 12:20pm and 12:50pm and observed any activity which drew their attention are asked to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling through Kent Street car park and/or nearby areas between 12:20pm and 12:50pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.