#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Advertisement

Cost of national and international stamps to be increased by An Post

An Post has said that the increase is to bring the cost in line with European postal rates.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 7:00 AM
7 minutes ago 521 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5669682
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

THE PRICE OF stamps is set to rise from next month, An Post has announced.

From 1 March, the price of a national letter stamp will increase to €1.25 from €1.10, while standard international stamps are set to rise to €2.20, up from €2.

According to An Post, the rise in stamp price is to bring Irish prices in line with other European postage rates, as well as due to the price inflation across transport, fuel and energy.

“The new stamp prices reflect sharp transport, fuel and energy cost inflation and the true cost of maintaining a nationwide postal service with steadily falling traditional letter volumes,” said a spokesperson for An Post.

“International air freight prices have increased by up to 360% in the Pandemic; transport cost inflation is running at 18% and electricity, gas and fuel costs are up 27% year on year.”

It is the second price increase in the last 12 months, following delayed price increases due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

While the price is rising, An Post has said that the price does remain below the average cost of postage in the EU and UK, where national postage costs an average of €1.58, whereas international postage costs €2.27.

An Post has said that it will not increase the price of 10-stamp booklets from €11 as part of a price freeze.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The rates for bulk mail will be increased by 6 cent and meter rates will rise by 10 cent.

An Post has also said that all existing stamps with N and W denominations will remain valid after new prices come into effect.

Community supports provided by An Post, including free postage to and from nursing homes and free newspaper delivery for older customers will also remain in place indefinitely.

Check-ins by postal staff to older, vulnerable or isolated people will remain a standard part of services provided by An Post.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie