Cost of national and international stamps to be increased by An Post

THE PRICE OF stamps is set to rise from next month, An Post has announced.

From 1 March, the price of a national letter stamp will increase to €1.25 from €1.10, while standard international stamps are set to rise to €2.20, up from €2.

According to An Post, the rise in stamp price is to bring Irish prices in line with other European postage rates, as well as due to the price inflation across transport, fuel and energy.

“The new stamp prices reflect sharp transport, fuel and energy cost inflation and the true cost of maintaining a nationwide postal service with steadily falling traditional letter volumes,” said a spokesperson for An Post.

“International air freight prices have increased by up to 360% in the Pandemic; transport cost inflation is running at 18% and electricity, gas and fuel costs are up 27% year on year.”

It is the second price increase in the last 12 months, following delayed price increases due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

While the price is rising, An Post has said that the price does remain below the average cost of postage in the EU and UK, where national postage costs an average of €1.58, whereas international postage costs €2.27.

An Post has said that it will not increase the price of 10-stamp booklets from €11 as part of a price freeze.

The rates for bulk mail will be increased by 6 cent and meter rates will rise by 10 cent.

An Post has also said that all existing stamps with N and W denominations will remain valid after new prices come into effect.

Community supports provided by An Post, including free postage to and from nursing homes and free newspaper delivery for older customers will also remain in place indefinitely.

Check-ins by postal staff to older, vulnerable or isolated people will remain a standard part of services provided by An Post.