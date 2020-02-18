This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The price of stamps is increasing by 10c next month

The prices of the stamps will increase on 19 March.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 6:01 AM
Image: An Post via RollingNews.ie
Image: An Post via RollingNews.ie

THE PRICE OF stamps is to increase on 19 March, An Post has announced. 

The price of a standard domestic stamp will increase from €1 to €1.10 and a standard international stamp from €1.70 to €1.80. 

An Post has said that the domestic price increase, the first in three years, “reflects other European postal services’ price increases over the past three years and keeps An Post tariffs in line with the European average”. 

“Increases in letter prices across Europe reflect the steady decline in traditional letter volumes globally due to e-substitution,” An Post said. 

Existing stamps will remain fully valid after 19 March.

Any additional postage may be purchased at any post office. For example, a 10c stamp can be purchased to make up the difference in price. 

All stamps bearing the N domination will automatically represent €1.10 postage from 19 March. 

Similarly, all W stamps will cover the new €1.80 international letter rate. 

An Post issues discounts on some stamps booklets and bundles, such as its Christmas booklet. It said it plans to increase the discounts available for Christmas posting this year. 

