Star Trek actor William Shatner will boldly go into space later today

STAR TREK ACTOR William Shatner will rocket into space later today as part of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin mission.

The 90-year-old’s trip into orbit was delayed earlier this week due to winds but is set to take off from Van Horn, Texas today at 8.30am CT (2.30pm BST).

Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series Star Trek, is due to become the first member of the iconic show’s cast to journey to the final frontier as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket.

Special delivery: #NS18 astronauts put pen to postcard ahead of their flight. When they take to the skies, they’ll boldly go where no mail carrier has gone before. #postcardstospace 🚀 pic.twitter.com/FjG4TR42we — Club for the Future (@clubforfuture) October 12, 2021

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is a huge fan of the sci-fi series and even had a cameo as a high-ranking alien in the 2016 film Star Trek Beyond. His rocket company invited Shatner to fly as its guest.

At the age of 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space.

He will join three others – two of them paying customers – aboard a Blue Origin capsule.

Shatner will get to experience a short period of weightlessness as he climbs to a maximum altitude. He will also be able to see the curvature of the Earth through the capsule’s windows.

“I want to have the vision, I want to see space,” the Canadian star told reporters earlier this week.

“I want to see the Earth. I want to see what we need to do to save Earth. I want to have a perspective that hasn’t been shown to me before.”

With flights short or long, space tourism is picking up steam fast.

Virgin Galactic carried founder Richard Branson to the edge of space with five others in July, followed nine days later by Bezos’ space hop.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, meanwhile, launched its first private crew last month – a Pennsylvania entrepreneur who bought the three-day flight and took along two contest winners and a cancer survivor.

Virgin Galactic’s ship launches from an airplane and requires two pilots. Blue Origin and SpaceX’s capsules are fully automated, but the passengers must pass medical screenings and, among other things, be able to quickly climb several flights of steps at the launch tower to get to the capsule – or out of it in an emergency.

Bezos, meanwhile, was criticised when he thanked Amazon workers after his brief trip to the edge of space in July.

Bezos built Amazon into a shopping and entertainment behemoth but has faced increasing activism within his own workforce and rising pressure from critics to improve working conditions.

Labour groups and Amazon workers have claimed the company does not offer its hourly employees enough break times, puts too much reliance on rigid productivity metrics, and has unsafe working conditions.

An effort to unionise workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama failed earlier this year.