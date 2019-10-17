This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There was a big build up to it for weeks': Episode two of Stardust out now

The second episode of Stardust delves into the stories of those who went there that night and the history of the building in Artane.

By Sean Murray Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 7:30 AM
11 minutes ago 322 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4831756

STARDUST BANNER Draft 1

“I got that shudder and said, ‘Jesus, don’t tell me they’re turning on the heating now’. It was nearly time to go home. I looked at my watch and it was 1.33am. I was after getting one of these digital watches for my birthday. One of these you pressed and the light came on. We looked at it and said ‘Now they’re turning the heat on!’. It turns out it wasn’t the heat, but the first heat from the fire I felt.” – Linda Bishop

13 FEBRUARY 1981 was all set to be a big night at the Stardust club in Artane, north Dublin.

After a series of heats featuring dozens of entrants, two people were to set to be crowned the king and queen of the dancefloor in the disco dancing competition.

In Episode Two of Stardust from TheJournal.ie, we hear from the people who were there that night on the excitement that been building up for weeks ahead of Valentine’s weekend, and the lengths you’d have to go to get past the bouncers.

We also look at the history of the building – which was formerly a jam factory – and how it came to be opened as a nightclub with attached bar and restaurant in the late 1970s.

In the months prior to the fire, the Stardust had been inspected a number of times by Dublin Corporation. Its inspector found problems such as locked doors and obstructed exits.

The owners of the Stardust wrote back to Dublin Corporation to say that “all exits will be kept clear when the public are on the premises”. This wasn’t the case in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981.

But on a fiercely cold February night, none of the young people going to the Stardust knew any of this.

They just wanted to have a good time. And they did. Up until around 1.30am, it was a night like any other. Within minutes, however, all that would change.

You can listen to the podcast below, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. If you like what you hear, please give us a rating and review.


Source: Stardust/SoundCloud

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Castbox

Listen on Spotify

Listen via RSS

Search for Stardust or TheJournal.ie on your favourite podcast app. Can’t find it? Email nicky@thejournal.ie.

Stardust is presented by Sean Murray, produced by Nicky Ryan with executive producer Christine Bohan. Image in cover art by PA Images.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie