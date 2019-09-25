Stardust fire: New inquest ordered into 1981 fire that killed 48 young people

The remains of the Stardust nightclub in the aftermath of the fire, 14 February 1981

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL has today confirmed that a fresh inquest will be held into the 48 deaths at the 1981 Stardust fire.

The families, through their lawyers Phoenix Law, made a formal application for a fresh investigation by way of an inquest in April of this year.

In the early hours of 14 February 1981, a devastating fire ripped through the Stardust fire in Artane, north Dublin. 48 people died, and over 200 were injured.

“The Attorney General has today confirmed that our clients’ application for a fresh inquest has been successful,” Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, who acts for the Stardust Truth and Justice Committee said.

“The families are delighted with today’s decision, however would ask that their privacy is respected tonight.”

Following the fire, the subsequent Tribunal of Inquiry heard that a practice of locking emergency exits had existed at the Stardust and that, on the night of the fire, one of these exits had remained locked the entire evening.

It suggested that the fire started in a side alcove away from the main ballroom of the nightclub, but other evidence highlighted by the families in recent times has claimed it started in the roof space.

That Tribunal also found that arson was the probable cause of the fire, despite no evidence that the fire had been started deliberately. No arsonist was ever apprehended.

After families renewed their fight to get justice for their loved ones from the early 2000s, a subsequent inquiry in 2009 recommended that arson be formally struck from the Dáil record and acknowledged it as not being the cause of the fire.

Retired judge Pat McCartan was then tasked in 2017 with examining whether there would be grounds to hold a new inquest into the fire. He ruled that a new inquiry was not warranted, saying there was no new evidence.

Families, however, do believe they have strong evidence and have been calling for a fresh inquests to finally get onto the path to secure definitive answers on what happened to their loved ones.

With reporting by Sean Murray