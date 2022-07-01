Stardust inquests to have independent jury following passing of legislation in the Dáil

File photo of a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Stardust fire.

THE STARDUST INQUESTS will be held before an independently selected jury, following the passing of legislation in the Dáil.

Jurors are currently selected for inquests by Gardaí, but campaigners had raised concerns about this due to the force’s involvement in the inquest.

The legislation will allow the coroner to seek the assistance of the Courts Service in selecting a jury for the inquests into the fire.

Some 48 people were killed and over 200 injured in a fire at the Stardust nightclub in Artane on 14 February 1981.

Denise Mitchell, a Sinn Féin TD for the area, welcomed the passing of the law in the Dáil, saying: “I hope this Bill removes all the remaining stumbling blocks for the families.

“I hope this inquest is thorough, human rights compliant, and sets the standard for how inquests should be conducted in future.

“Justice for these families and survivors has been a long time coming, and I hope this is the beginning of the end of a process that delivers some answers for family members.”

The legislation will also ensure that employers will continue to pay the wages of people summoned to serve on the Stardust inquests jury, similar to provisions for criminal and civil trial juries.

Speaking about the legislation earlier this year, McEntee said: “I had promised to address the concerns raised, particularly by representatives of the Stardust victims’ families, with regard to the empanelling of a representative jury.

“As the Stardust Inquests are anticipated to take some considerable time compared to other inquests, I am also making provision that employers would be required to pay the wages of employees summoned to serve on the Stardust Inquests jury.”

Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, who represents the Stardust families, said last month that the law was “a momentous step, with unprecedented consequences for the families.”

He also said it would not have been possible without the “tireless efforts” of Senator Lynn Boylan, who brought forward a bill that sought to ensure that the jury would be selected in the same manner as that of a criminal case.