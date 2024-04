TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said the Government will consider today’s verdict of unlawful killing in the Stardust inquests “in full” and that the country owes the families of those who died “a great debt”.

This afternoon, the jury in the Stardust inquests delivered a verdict of unlawful killing in the case of all 48 victims who died.

In a statement, Taoiseach Simon Harris said the Stardust tragedy was one of the “darkest moments in our history” and described it as a “heart-breaking tragedy”.

“Today we remember the 48 people who lost their lives, all those who were injured, and all those whose lives were marked forever by the tragedy,” the Taoiseach said.

“For over four decades, the families of the victims have carried the weight of this tragedy with unwavering strength and dignity.

“Their relentless pursuit of truth and accountability, their profound commitment to justice, even in the face of overwhelming challenges and setbacks, was not only a fight for their loved ones but a campaign to ensure that such a disaster never happens again,” the statement read.

The Taoiseach continued:

Their courageous campaign demands our respect and our support.

“They never stopped searching for answers, for justice, and for some form of peace.

We best honour all those who died by ensuring that the voices of their loved ones are heard and acted upon.”

The Taoiseach said the Government will consider today’s verdict and the recommendations of the jury in full.

He acknowledged and thanked the coroner, her team and the jurors.

His statement concluded:

“48 young people never came home that night, but as Taoiseach I want to say this to their families; You never gave up on justice for them, you never let Ireland forget about them. They were never alone, and our country owes you a great debt for that.”

Elsewhere, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee echoed the Taoiseach’s remarks and described today as a “landmark” day.

She said she hoped it has brought answers, and some comfort, to the families and friends of those who died in the fire on Valentine’s Day in 1981.

Minister McEntee described it as a national tragedy that has left a particular legacy of pain most particularly for the people of North Dublin.

“All those affected have endured so much, and while I know the pain of such loss and suffering never fades, I hope they will feel they have today finally got to the truth of what happened,” she said.

Dublin City Council

Meanwhile, a statement from Dublin City Council acknowledged the verdicts of the jury and said it is hoped they will provide closure for the families who lost their loved ones.

The Council also thanked Dublin Fire Brigade for its response to the fire on the night.

The statement read:

“The Council thanks the jury for its long attendance at the inquests and its careful deliberations. The Council also thanks Dr. Myra Cullinane, Dublin Senior Coroner who presided over the inquests.”

It continued:

The Council wishes to publicly commend Dublin Fire Brigade for its response to the fire on the night, for the members’ heroic efforts in effecting rescue and for conducting themselves to the highest standards of the Fire Brigade.”

“Finally, our thoughts are with the 48 people who died on that awful night and their families. May they Rest In Peace,” the statement concluded.