THE JURY’S VERDICT in the Stardust inquests will be announced at 2pm today.

It was confirmed yesterday afternoon that the jury had reached a verdict. However, the judge deferred the announcement to this afternoon.

The jury had earlier yesterday said that they could not reach a unanimous verdict, and had instead come to a majority decision.

Yesterday was the eleventh day the seven women and five men had been deliberating.

The inquests into the deaths of 48 people after a fire at the Stardust nightclub in Artane, north Dublin, began in April last year and have heard evidence from 373 people.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 1981.

The inquests, which are the longest held in Ireland, have been sitting for almost a year.

Includes reporting by Press Association