Sister of Stardust victim searched 'for days' before body was identified through a watch

FAMILY MEMBERS SEARCHED “for days” to locate a young man who died in the Stardust nightclub tragedy, before he was identified by his sister through his watch, the Coroner’s Court has heard.

The fourth day of the inquests are taking place today in the Pillar Room in the Rotunda Hospital, with family members reading out pen portraits that detail the lives of their loved ones who died in the Stardust fire in 1981.

The tragedy saw 48 young people die in a fire at the Stardust nightclub in Artane on Valentine’s Day 1981.

The pen portrait of Michael Farrell (26) was read by his niece Lynn Darcy, who told the jury that there had been “so much heartbreak” following the fire.

Ms Darcy told the court that it had been written by her mother Monica Darcy – Michael’s sister – before she died of cancer last year.

The court heard that Michael was a “brilliant son” and that he would do anything for his mother.

“He would do anything for her, anything that needed to be done Michael would do. He was a brilliant son,” Ms Darcy told the jury.

The court heard that Michael’s brother Pat was in the dancing competition that night, and that Monica had intended to go but was unable to find a babysitter.

She described how her uncle Pat had tried to find Michael in the immediate aftermath of the fire, but had to return home to relay the message that he was missing.

Ms Darcy told the jury that Michael’s family searched everywhere looking for him, with worries that he may have been in shock.

She added that her parents and grandparents searched for days, before her mother Monica went to the mortuary and identified Michael as a victim through his watch.

The jury heard that it was then several more days before Michael was formally identified through his dental records.

“That fateful night destroyed my parents,” Ms Darcy said.

“Michael was never coming home,” she added, telling the court that her family never got the chance to see Michael or say goodbye.

Advertisement

She added that, even though it is more than 40 years on, it “still feels like yesterday”.

Ms Darcy also told the court of Michael’s girlfriend, Thelma Frazer (20), who also died in the fire.

“I hope she knew how much she meant to him,” Frazer said, adding that Michael had described her as his soulmate.

Angela Shepherd, Michael’s niece, also spoke during his pen portrait and said that all 48 people who died in the Stardust fire were still awaiting justice.

“Imagine you never went home. What would your family’s reaction be if they never saw you again, never spoke to you again, never held you or hugged you again,” Ms Shepherd told the court.

She added that their portraits have remained “suspended in time” for four decades, as they have awaited “justice and accountability”.

“We want our loved ones to rest in peace.”

‘The panic set in’

Pen portraits for David Flood (18) were also read by his nephew Ciarán David Flood, who told the court that he was the youngest of two sons and had been “good natured” and was “a bit of a rocker”.

The jury heard that David had gone home after work on the night of the fire, before departing for the Stardust.

Mr Flood told the court that his father and mother – David’s brother and his girlfriend – had also been due to attend the nightclub, but said that they were “fortunate” to have had a falling out that night and did not go.

Mr Flood said that it had been a normal night for the family until they heard about the fire, when “panic set in” and his father and grandfather began searching for David.

He told the court that they visited hospitals but were unable to find him, before the family received a phone call to bring them to the mortuary.

The jury heard that his father, grandfather and a neighbour – Mr Roche – went to the morgue. However, Mr Flood’s father and grandfather were overcome with grief and Mr Roche had to identify David’s body.

“My Nanny and Granda lost their youngest son. My dad lost his only brother,” Mr Flood said.

“The devastating way in which Dave died had – and still has – an enormous impact on his family.”