The Stardust Inquests: Sign up to our dedicated newsletter to get everything you need to know

Wednesday 14 October 2020
The Stardust Inquests

We will be bringing you the latest from the inquests as they happen, in a sensitive manner and a careful eye for detail.

IN THE EARLY hours of Valentine’s Day, 1981, a fire ripped through the Stardust nightclub in Artane in north Dublin, leaving 48 people dead and more than 200 injured.

Four decades on, questions remain about the blaze.

Survivors and the families of those who died sought further investigations.

Inquests were first held over the course of four days in 1982. However, in late 2019, the Attorney General, having considered new submissions, announced that new inquests would be held.

This legal process is getting underway at Dublin Castle today, and will likely continue for some time.

We will be bringing you the latest from the inquests as they happen, in a sensitive manner and a careful eye for detail, through our newsletter The Stardust Inquest.

You’ll receive updates from the inquest hearings themselves and other important details on the process.

