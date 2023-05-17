'Insult' to victims how Stardust tragedy was 'pushed under the carpet', inquest hears

THE BROTHER OF a 19-year-old victim of the Stardust fire today told the inquest that the manner in which things were “pushed under the carpet” in the wake of the disaster was “an insult to everyone who died and all those loved ones who were affected”.

Alan Morton read a pen portrait of his brother, David, who was one of 48 people killed when flames swept through the Stardust nightclub in the early hours of 14 February 1981.

“David, or ‘Chesty’ as he was known to his mates, was six years older than me, so from my perspective there was no getting away from the fact that he would always be the big brother and we were very much like chalk and cheese,” said Alan.

He revealed that football-mad David got the nickname ‘Chesty’ as he was happier having a shirt covered in mud than having a dirty ball mess his mane of dark hair.

Alan said that their parents, especially their mum, pushed David to stay in school to get a good education and job, but David had other ideas, as all he wanted to do was leave and start working.

“He was suddenly starting to have an interest in clothes, music and girls and knew the only way he could have these was with a job as things were tight back then for my parents,” said Alan.

Alan said he will always remember the night his parents received news of a fire in the Stardust. He said that his brother wore a star of David around his neck, and it was this item that was used to identify him.

Back then the support probably wasn’t what it’s like today.

“I’m sure my parents did everything they could to hold it together, but I could see the effect and impact it was having as the days progressed,” Alan said.

“Unfortunately, back then the support probably wasn’t what it’s like today.”

He said that their mother tried her best, but their father struggled, and being “a typical Irishman” meant bottling everything up.

“We would visit the grave every Sunday. I hated it, I didn’t understand, but deep down I wanted to support my parents,” said Alan.

“I always think of my brother when I return to Dublin. I make every effort to visit the grave and have a chat; it’s not something that comes naturally.

The jury heard that the family has been frustrated with the State’s response to the tragedy.

“I just want someone to accept that what happened was a dreadful event that could have been avoided,” Alan said.

“We can’t change our past, but we should learn to accept that the way this was handled was wrong and could have been avoided.”

Kathleen Muldoon

The jury also heard a pen portrait of Kathleen Muldoon (19), presented by her brother, Hugh, who said that after her death, leaving the house was a nerve-wracking experience.

“My mother went to the local village and heard about a terrible fire that happened in Dublin, not realising at the time that her own daughter was in the fire. We had no house phone at the time. Kathleen’s remains were confirmed by her uncle a few days later,” Hugh explained.

“Life very much changed for everyone in our house that day.

“Going to a disco or a social event was difficult. Going anywhere indoors was a nerve-wracking experience for our parents who would be waiting for you to come home in anticipation.”

Hugh described Kathleen as a very mature young girl, good-natured, thoughtful and helpful at all times to her family.

Making television programmes about it and newspaper stories is no help to the families.

He said that she is remembered every day by their family, and she is remembered on her birthday, on Christmas, on her anniversary and at family events.

“Kathleen would have pursued her career in nursing, got married and had her own family. Looking after and caring for people is something she loved. Kathleen was a go-to person in our family growing up and very helpful to her mother and father,” said Hugh.

“We, as a family, want the truth to come out as to what happened and why this has taken so long. Making television programmes about it and newspaper stories is no help to the families.”

He concluded: “We’re asking that the truth comes out, and it’s a long time to wait. Let the deceased rest and the families rest.”

George O’Connor

The sister of 17-year-old George O’Connor killed in the Stardust fire told the inquest of how the trauma of her brother’s death caused her to withdraw into herself to the point that she could not be around people if they started talking about him.

“Two things in life change you and you’re never the same: love and grief,” said Donna O’Connor.

“He may be just a body number on the inquest list, but to us he was the first born, a grandson, a big brother, a nephew, a cousin and a loyal friend to those who knew him,” the jury heard.

Donna described George as “a homebody” who was quiet, reserved and not one for going out much.

He was a huge science fiction fan and was always drawing, trying to replicate the spaceships from such comics and films as Star Wars, Star Trek, and War of the Worlds.

“He loved working his job and made some lovely friends, who encouraged him to come out of his shell and start to socialise. Sadly, the first dance he ever went to was also to be his last,” she said.

“My memories over the years have faded to a point where whenever I try to remember, all that comes to mind is George getting ready for the dance, my mam ironing his shirt, him drying his ‘afro’ hairstyle, and me critiquing his outfit and telling him no girl would ask him to dance dressed like he was.”

The same outfit – what was left of it – I had mocked just a few hours before.

Donna said she then headed off to bed that night with not a care in the world, only to be woken by utter chaos. She recalled going with her father and uncles to collect dental records and going into the coroner’s courtroom to identify a clear plastic bag of clothes.

“The same outfit – what was left of it – I had mocked just a few hours before. Then over to the canteen in Busáras to wait for the dental records to be compared,” Donna said.

She said that being a shy and private fifteen-year-old at the time, the trauma she felt caused her to withdraw even further into herself and for a solid ten years she could not be around people if they started talking about George.

“But that is not to say that I, and we, do not think about him and miss him every single day. I wonder how very different all our lives would be if he were still here,” said Donna.

“When meeting new people, the question if I am the eldest always brings out the familiar furrow on my forehead and I never fail to ponder how to answer this question. What to say, I wonder silently. I am or I’m not – yes, or no? Sadly, I was thrust into that unwanted position of ‘eldest’ which was never meant to be my birthright.”

Brendan O’Meara

The jury also heard a pen portrait of Brendan O’Meara, who was 23 when he died in the fire.

The portrait of Brendan, written by his siblings, was presented by his sister, Margaret Smith, who described Brendan as a very handsome young man who was always the best dressed in the family.

“Unfortunately, the Stardust fire robbed us of our wonderful, exceptional, selfless brother,” she said.

“My children were deprived of sharing their lives with their Uncle Brendan and making their own memories with him,” said Margaret.

Margaret also read a pen portrait written by her brother, John, who said Brendan was his “buddy” as well as his brother because there was not much between their ages, and they always maintained a great relationship.

“I miss Brendan very much still. I look at his photos as he was then. He was just 23-years-old when we lost him, and I wonder what he would look like today,” John wrote.

“I look at myself now. I am in my 60s and my hair is grey, and I think to myself that he’d probably look just like me. I still talk to Brendan at his graveside and tell him I will treasure all my memories I have of him.”