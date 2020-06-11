This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 11 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TheJournal.ie's Stardust wins best Radio Documentary at Celtic Media Festival

Our six-part documentary podcast won the award in a virtual ceremony this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 10:58 PM
17 minutes ago 400 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5120828

STARDUST, THE SIX-part podcast made by TheJournal.ie about the 1981 disaster in Dublin, has won best Radio Documentary at this year’s Celtic Media Festival.

In doing so, TheJournal.ie became the first podcast winner in the festival’s history.

The festival was originally due to take place in Quimper in France from 4-6 June, but was held virtually due to ongoing restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BBC Two’s Two Doors Down was named best comedy, while RTÉ’s Prime Time documentary on the Irish greyhound industry took the award for best current affairs.

TG4’s Finné Sophia Murphy won for best factual series, and RTÉ Radio 1 was named Radio Station of the Year.

The podcast was the first longform narrative podcast made by TheJournal.ie and also won a gold medal at the prestigious New York Festivals Radio Awards in April.

It got a huge reaction in Ireland, becoming a ‘must-listen’ podcast among listeners and spreading by word of mouth. It was described by The Guardian as ‘devastating and important’ and it reached #1 in the Apple podcast charts, where it has a 5-star rating.

The show was made by Sean Murray, who created and narrated the podcast, producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Christine Bohan.

The Stardust disaster is one of the most significant stories in modern Irish history, not only because of the scale of the loss of life but also what is seen as the botched attempt by the State to deliver justice.

Forty-eight young people, most of them teenagers, were killed at the Stardust disco in Dublin in the early hours of the morning on 14 February 1981, and over 200 more were wounded.

The podcast looks at what happens when a community never gets closure after a massive tragedy and how the Irish State got its handling of the fire so wrong.

“It’s great to get the nod for this award in a very competitive category,” Sean Murray said of tonight’s win..

“I grew up in Dublin and like many people, I knew about the tragedy of the Stardust but not the full story. I wanted to tell this story to a new generation, in a way that hadn’t been done before, and putting the people who lived through it at the very centre of it.

“We’ve been living through some awful times recently, and I wish all the very best to the families ahead of the upcoming inquests.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We are proud as a company to enable and produce journalism of this standard,” Adrian Acosta, CEO of Journal Media, said.

“Projects like Stardust require investment and a strong commitment to journalism. We believe that covering stories like this, giving a voice to marginalised communities where tragedy has struck, is especially important right now.

“We are delighted to secure this prestigious award as recognition of the team’s efforts and of the company’s support of quality journalism.”

  • Search for us on your podcast app of choice by typing in ‘Stardust’ or ‘TheJournal.ie’.
  • You can also find us on your podcast app of choice by clicking the link below…

Full list of podcast apps

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Castbox

Listen on Spotify

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie