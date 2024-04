THE JURY IN the Stardust inquests are “very close” to reaching their verdicts, the court has been told.

It is the tenth day the seven women and five men have been deliberating.

The inquests into the deaths of 48 people after a fire at the Stardust nightclub in Artane, north Dublin, began in April last year and have heard evidence from 373 people.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 1981.

The inquests, which are the longest held in Ireland, have been sitting for almost a year.

This afternoon, Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane asked the jury what progress is being made in their deliberations, and whether they are close to reaching agreement or needed more time.

The foreman said they were “almost there” but may have a few questions.

“We need to put the final wording together at the moment,” he told the coroner.

Dr Cullinane asked the foreman if they feel they are coming close to a verdict.

“Very close,” the foreman replied.

She has asked the jury to finalise their questions and return this afternoon.