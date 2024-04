FAMILIES OF THE Stardust fire victims have described today’s State apology as “bittersweet” after decades of grief and campaigning.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said in the Dáil that they endured “a living nightmare” and that it is the State’s “eternal shame” that it took two generations for truth and justice to be achieved.

He said the families were forced to fight for decades to “obtain the vindication you won last Thursday when the inquest returned a verdict of unlawful killing in the case of your 48 family members”.

Patricia Dunne, whose brother Brian Hobbs died in the Stardust fire, described the apology as “good, but not great”, saying that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s speech was “brilliant”, while Harris’s was “fine”.

“I told the Taoiseach on Saturday that he needed to read all the pen portraits himself, not his scripts to understand where we were coming from and to feel my hurt, which I think he did,” said Dunne.

“We will see how the next few days pan out and have they taken it fully on board or are some of them going through the motions again.

“There are things promised and people will keep in contact with us. We will see how it goes.

We have had promises for years.

Advertisement

Stardust survivor and campaigner Antoinette Keegan with solicitor Darren Macken RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Damien Keegan, brother of Mary and Martina Keegan, said it was a “bittersweet” day for the family.

He said that members of their family “broke down” when their mother Christine Keegan, a leading campaigner for the Stardust families who died in 2020, was mentioned during Dáil statements.

He said his fifth birthday was in the April after the Stardust tragedy in February 1981.

“All I knew growing up throughout my whole life was looking at my mother fighting for justice,” he said.

“The State turned its back on all of us.

The State has done absolutely nothing so far apart from the apology for us.

“Follow it up and show us what you mean, you’re sorry,” he said.

“Show us your commitment, what you’re saying in there you’re going to do for us. Show us.”

He said that Harris delivered a “good apology” and that he seems “genuine”.

“I’d be very interested to see what they come back with.”

There was a standing ovation for the families as Leas Cheann Comhairle TD Catherine Connolly welcomed them to Leinster House.

Read Next Related Reads 'We should have provided answers': Simon Harris's State apology to Stardust families in full The tangled web of the Butterlys' business dealings over the years The Journal's Stardust podcast returns with a new episode: Unlawful killing

The Taoiseach said that the institutions of the State let the families down and said they should “never have had to walk alone”.

Stardust campaigner Gertrude Barrett RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

“We should have offered counselling, we should have provided answers, and we should have ensured the truth came out,” he said.

“In such shattering circumstances, the expectation must surely be that the State comes to the aid of its citizens and supports them in the terrible aftermath.

“Instead, it is to our great shame that State processes heaped misery upon tragedy for the Stardust families.”

You can read the full State apology here.

With reporting by the Press Association