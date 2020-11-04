The electoral map so far: Here's the state-by-state guide of who's taken where

[image alt="https://www.270towin.com/maps/lBGz2.png" src="https://www.270towin.com/maps/lBGz2.png" width="630" height="402" credit-url="" credit-source="" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" class="alignnone" /end]
RED STATES AND blue states and the path to 270. That’s what it’s all about on election night in America.
It’s very early days right now but, based on state results as projected by Associated Press, here’s what the electoral college picture looks like so far.
Alabama (9 votes)
Alaska (3 votes)
Arizona (11 votes)
Arkansas (6 votes)
Donald Trump
California (55 votes)
Colorado (9 votes)
Connecticut (7 votes)
Delaware (3 votes)
District of Columbia (3 votes)
Florida (29 votes)
Georgia (16 votes)
Hawaii (4 votes)
Idaho (4 votes)
Illinois (20 votes)
Indiana (11 votes)
Donald Trump
Iowa (6 votes)
Kansas (6 votes)
Kentucky (8 votes)
Donald Trump
Louisiana (8 votes)
Maine (4 votes)
Maryland (10 votes)
Massachusetts (11 votes)
Michigan (16 votes)
Minnesota (10 votes)
Mississippi (6 votes)
Donald Trump
Missouri (10 votes)
Montana (3 votes)
Nebraska (5 votes)
Nevada (6 votes)
New Hampshire (4 votes)
New Jersey (14 votes)
New Mexico (5 votes)
New York (29 votes)
North Carolina (15 votes)
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
North Dakota (3 votes)
Ohio (18 votes)
Donald Trump
Oklahoma (7 votes)
Oregon (7 votes)
Pennsylvania (20 votes)
Rhode Island (4 votes)
South Carolina (9 votes)
Donald Trump
South Dakota (3 votes)
Tennessee (11 votes)
Texas (38 votes)
Utah (6 votes)
Vermont (3 votes)
Joe Biden
Virginia (13 votes)
Joe Biden
Washington (12 votes)
West Virginia (5 votes)
Donald Trump
Wisconsin (10 votes)
Wyoming (3 votes)
COMMENTS (1)