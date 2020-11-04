#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
Advertisement

The electoral map so far: Here's the state-by-state guide of who's taken where

270, that’s the magic number.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 2:00 AM
6 minutes ago 648 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5254149

[image alt="https://www.270towin.com/maps/lBGz2.png" src="https://www.270towin.com/maps/lBGz2.png" width="630" height="402" credit-url="" credit-source="" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" class="alignnone" /end]

RED STATES AND blue states and the path to 270. That’s what it’s all about on election night in America.

It’s very early days right now but, based on state results as projected by Associated Press, here’s what the electoral college picture looks like so far.

Alabama (9 votes)

Alaska (3 votes)

Arizona (11 votes)

Arkansas (6 votes)

Donald Trump

California (55 votes) 

Colorado (9 votes) 

Connecticut (7 votes) 

Delaware (3 votes)

District of Columbia (3 votes)

Florida (29 votes)

Georgia (16 votes)

Hawaii (4 votes)

Idaho (4 votes)

Illinois (20 votes)

Indiana (11 votes)

Donald Trump

Iowa (6 votes)

Kansas (6 votes)

Kentucky (8 votes)

Donald Trump

Louisiana (8 votes)

Maine (4 votes)

Maryland (10 votes)

Massachusetts (11 votes)

Michigan (16 votes) 

Minnesota (10 votes) 

Mississippi (6 votes)

Donald Trump

Missouri (10 votes)

Montana (3 votes)

Nebraska (5 votes)

Nevada (6 votes)

New Hampshire (4 votes)

New Jersey (14 votes) 

New Mexico (5 votes) 

New York (29 votes) 

North Carolina (15 votes) 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

North Dakota (3 votes)

Ohio (18 votes) 

Donald Trump

Oklahoma (7 votes)

Oregon (7 votes)

Pennsylvania (20 votes)

Rhode Island (4 votes)

South Carolina (9 votes)

Donald Trump

South Dakota (3 votes)

Tennessee (11 votes)

Texas (38 votes)

Utah (6 votes)

Vermont (3 votes)

Joe Biden

Virginia (13 votes)

Joe Biden

Washington (12 votes)

West Virginia (5 votes)

Donald Trump

Wisconsin (10 votes)

Wyoming (3 votes)

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie