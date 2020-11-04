The electoral map so far: Here's the state-by-state guide of who's taken where

[image alt="https://www.270towin.com/maps/lBGz2.png" src="https://www.270towin.com/maps/lBGz2.png" width="630" height="402" credit-url="" credit-source="" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" class="alignnone" /end]

RED STATES AND blue states and the path to 270. That’s what it’s all about on election night in America.

It’s very early days right now but, based on state results as projected by Associated Press, here’s what the electoral college picture looks like so far.

Alabama (9 votes)

Alaska (3 votes)

Arizona (11 votes)

Arkansas (6 votes)

Donald Trump

California (55 votes)

Colorado (9 votes)

Connecticut (7 votes)

Delaware (3 votes)

District of Columbia (3 votes)

Florida (29 votes)

Georgia (16 votes)

Hawaii (4 votes)

Idaho (4 votes)

Illinois (20 votes)

Indiana (11 votes)

Donald Trump

Iowa (6 votes)

Kansas (6 votes)

Kentucky (8 votes)

Donald Trump

Louisiana (8 votes)

Maine (4 votes)

Maryland (10 votes)

Massachusetts (11 votes)

Michigan (16 votes)

Minnesota (10 votes)

Mississippi (6 votes)

Donald Trump

Missouri (10 votes)

Montana (3 votes)

Nebraska (5 votes)

Nevada (6 votes)

New Hampshire (4 votes)

New Jersey (14 votes)

New Mexico (5 votes)

New York (29 votes)

North Carolina (15 votes)

North Dakota (3 votes)

Ohio (18 votes)

Donald Trump

Oklahoma (7 votes)

Oregon (7 votes)

Pennsylvania (20 votes)

Rhode Island (4 votes)

South Carolina (9 votes)

Donald Trump

South Dakota (3 votes)

Tennessee (11 votes)

Texas (38 votes)

Utah (6 votes)

Vermont (3 votes)

Joe Biden

Virginia (13 votes)

Joe Biden

Washington (12 votes)

West Virginia (5 votes)

Donald Trump

Wisconsin (10 votes)

Wyoming (3 votes)