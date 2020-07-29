This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leo Varadkar intervened to ensure Simon Coveney kept State car

Labour leader Alan Kelly attacked the government over the issue in the Dáil today.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 9:32 PM
1 hour ago 17,457 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5163301
Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney retained a garda driver and State car, even after vacating the office of tánaiste.

Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney retained a garda driver and State car, even after vacating the office of tánaiste.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney retained a garda driver and State car, even after vacating the office of tánaiste.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FORMER TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar intervened to ask if then-Tanáiste Simon Coveney could keep his State car. 

A government spokesperson said that the “call from the Secretary General in the Taoiseach’s Department to the Secretary general in the Department of Justice was made at the request of the previous Taoiseach.”

The issue was raised in the Dáil today by Labour leader Alan Kelly, who accused the government of spending €200,000 on a State car for Coveney, who remains Minister for Foreign Affairs but is no longer tánaiste.  

He said that Coveney was using the State car “without permission”, citing the fact that no Cabinet decision was made on the issue. 

In the Dáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the the “communication happened before I became Taoiseach”. 

“The Secretary General of the Department of Justice and Equality received a query from the Secretary to the Government on Sunday, 28 June as to whether it was appropriate, on security grounds, for the Minister, Deputy Coveney to retain his Garda driver. The security assessment is that it is important,” Martin said. 

“I am not getting involved in any security appraisal,” he added. 

In 2011, the government announced that only the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and the Minister for Justice would be granted access to a State car with a full-time garda driver. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Earlier this month, Kelly hit out at the decision over the car. In an interview the TheJournal.ie, Kelly said Coveney looking for a car “is embarrassing”.

“In the middle of a pandemic it’s bloody well embarrassing. He should be embarrassed and ashamed.. it’s a joke. And in the middle of a pandemic and economic crisis,” he said.

With reporting from Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

