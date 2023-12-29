State Man the impressive winner as Ireland's best two-mile hurdlers do battle at Leopardstown

STATE MAN CONFIRMED his status as the biggest threat to the mighty Constitution Hill by proving too strong for stablemate Impaire Et Passe in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown.

State Man has yet to taste defeat when completing over obstacles in Ireland and last season won the Morgiana Hurdle, the Matheson Hurdle, the Irish Champion Hurdle and the Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was no match for Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, though, and while he had made a fine start to the new campaign when successfully defending his Morgiana crown last month, in Impaire Et Passe he faced a new and considerable rival from within his own yard.

The latter was four from four as a novice hurdler last season, a tally which included Grade One wins at Cheltenham and Punchestown, and although he was narrowly beaten on his comeback in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse, plenty expected him to give State Man a real run for his money at Leopardstown.

State Man was a 4-7 favourite to secure back-to-back Matheson wins, with Impaire Et Passe a 7-4 shot, and it was clear rounding the home turn that the defending champion was travelling the better of the pair having taken over from long-time leader Fils D’oudairies.

Impaire Et Passe did respond to Daryl Jacob’s urgings to close the gap, but State Man safely negotiated the final flight and did not look like being caught thereafter, with Paul Townend pushing his mount out to to the line to score comfortably by three and a quarter lengths.

Paddy Power reacted to the result by not only cutting State Man’s Champion Hurdle odds to 4-1 from 5-1, but also trimming Constitution Hill’s price to 1-3 from 2-5. Impaire Et Passe is out to 12-1 from 5-1 with the same firm.

Earlier, Grangeclare West finally delivered on his huge price tag and early promise with a runaway success in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase.

Willie Mullins’ seven-year-old, who cost Cheveley Park Stud £430,000, landed a first Grade 1 of his career and proved he has what it takes to make his mark at the highest level.

Grangeclare West travelled and jumping with class in the hands of Paul Townend before easing to the lead rounding the home turn.

Townend then angled his charge to the stands’ side rail in the home straight and he safely negotiated the final fence to seal a six-length victory over 13-8 favourite Corbetts Cross without being extended.

After adopting his customary pacesetting role for much of the three-mile contest, dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter faltered in the straight and passed the post well held in third.

Paddy Power make Grangeclare West their 4-1 favourite, cut from 14-1, for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and Mullins confirmed that race as a likely target.

In the day’s first graded race, Jetara continued her rise through the ranks with a comprehensive success in the Grade 3 Mares Hurdle.

Jessica Harrington’s second-season novice was prominent in the market at 5-2 as she returned to graded company at Foxrock.

Always travelling strongly in the hands of Jack Kennedy, Jetara was sent to the front jumping the final flight before the home turn and she was not for catching thereafter, galloping up the straight to score by seven and a half lengths from Pink In The Park, with 13-8 favourite Risk Belle back in third.

Meanwhile, Ballyburn is clear favourite for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham with most bookmakers after predictably outclassing his rivals on the fourth and final day of the Christmas Festival.

The result was never really in any doubt, with the 2-9 favourite taking a lead from Saddle Her Up for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey before taking over before the home turn.

With the final flight omitted, Paul Townend only had to keep the short-priced favourite up to his work in the straight and he passed the post a full 25 lengths clear of nearest pursuer Cleatus Poolaw.

