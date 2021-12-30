The secret story of the Princess of Prussia's family jewels being stolen at gunpoint in Dalkey

PRINCESS CHRISTA OF Prussia, the great-granddaughter of the last German Emperor, had her “last family jewels” robbed at gunpoint in Dublin in 1978, prompting a letter to President Patrick Hillery seeking help.

The incident is revealed in newly released documents sent to the National Archives, with the Princess herself detailing the “unbelievably horrible experience” she suffered.

A list of the jewelry stolen in the incident includes some 30 glamorous pieces, with a value of 38,195 Deutsche Marks placed on the Princess’s items

Her companion Hanns also had items stolen valued at 3,900 DM. A rough estimation in today’s money would be about €77,000 for the combined items.

A letter to President Hillery on 21 November 1978 from the Irish Consul General in Bavaria pleads the case for the Princess, saying she is “very popular in Germany”.

It adds, that “in her modest aristocratic way, she has not yet talked about the unpleasant affair” due to the potential effect it would have on tourism to Ireland and business links between the two countries.

Despite the secretive nature of the request, the letter to the President outlines that the incident happened while the Princess was visiting the home of Cecil and Renata Coleman in Dublin.

When contacted for this article, Renata Coleman confirmed that the robbery took place at their former home Monte Alverno in Dalkey, saying that it was “an IRA hold up”.

Coleman, who was born in Bavaria, described Princess Christa as an “old friend” and said that the “irreplaceable” family heirlooms were never recovered.

In the diplomatic letter sent to the President, it notes that the Princess “has a great fancy for Ireland” and spends her holidays in the country every year.

“This year she did not stay in a hotel, but she was the personal guest of Mr. Cecile Coleman from Dublin, in whose house she was attacked and tied by masked men with machine guns (together with other guests that were invited for dinner). Also the German Ambassador, Dr. Fischer, was invited this evening, but had to cancel in the last minute,” the letter states.

The family of Prussia has lost all its fortune during the two world wars and the Princess of Prussia is now working as an interior decorator in Munich. She took her last family jewels with her to Ireland and they were all robbed! Her replacement list only shows a value which is much below the price one would have to pay today, apart from the fact that the ideal value never can be replaced. For your further information I enclose some copies.

“Should you be able, dear President, to help in this matter I would be most grateful. Perhaps you know the Chairman of the insurance company.”

The letter goes on to state that both relevant Ambassadors have both been informed of the incident and that efforts are being made for the financial loss of the robbery to be recouped by insurance.

“The shock the Princess has had cannot be compensated in all her life!,” the letter states.

Horrible experience

A list of their stolen items and their value. Source: National Archives

The archived file also contains a letter the Princess sent to Mr. Coleman in which she confirms that she has been contacted by his insurance company.

She adds:

I am glad to hear that you are planning to go to St. Moritz with the children to the Palace Hotel for Christmas, and I hope that Hanns and I will be able to see you there.

“After the unbelievably horrible experiences which Hanns and I suffered in your house on June 28th, I was glad to have a sign of life from you on your business heading.”

Her letter also contains a list of all the items stolen, including gold chains, necklaces, brooches and bracelets with numerous precious stones including diamonds and sapphires.

The file indicates that the letter to President Hilley was forwarded to the Department of An Taoiseach before it was further sent to the Department of Justice due to the criminal nature of the matter.

Embassy row crime wave

The robbery of the Princess’ jewels was one of a number of incidents of crime affecting diplomats in Ireland revealed in the State Papers.

In another 1989 incident, a car belonging to a Mr. T. Kitagawa, a cultural attache at the Japanese Embassy, was stolen in Stillorgan.

The one-year-old Honda Integra was not recovered by gardaí and Japanese officials had written to the DFA to enquire whether the diplomat’s status would absolve him of the requirement to pay VAT on Duty on a replacement.

The document outlines that he would indeed be free of the requirement to pay tax on the new car but that he must not sell it for at least two years afterwards.

In 1982, the residence of French Diplomat Marc Raynaud was burgled in Shrewsbury Park in Ballsbridge, with the thief making off with “a Grundig Radio and a handbag, the property of Madame Ida Raynaud, which contained her French driving licence, French Diplomatic Identification card; Visa Card and various other papers and documents”.

“Marc Raynaud discovered the break-in at 8.00am on the 1st May, 1982. He also found a Divers knife in a sheath lying on the draining board,” the DFA report states.

In another series of incidents, the Iranian Embassy wrote to the DFA in 1991 after the residence of First Secretary Mr Majid Shabestari was burgled for a second occasion.

“Other diplomats at this Embassy have also had their homes burgled,” the letter states.

“Since the provision of necessary security measures for all diplomats resident in Ireland is the responsibility of the Government, the Embassy expects the Department of Foreign Affairs to issue the necessary instructions to the relevant authorities as soon as possible for the appropriate security measures to be taken.”