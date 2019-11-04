Man remains in custody after boy's body found at house in Limerick

A MAN IN his 20s remains in custody this morning after the body of a child was found at a house in Co Limerick yesterday evening.

Shortly after 7pm, gardaí discovered the body of a boy, believed to be aged 11, at a house in the Ballynanty area of Limerick City following a fatal assault.

It is understood he was discovered with multiple injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later. His body remains at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station.

An investigation has been launched and gardaí say they are investigating all of the circumstances of his death.



The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination.

The State Pathologist is due to carry out a preliminary examination this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting from David Raleigh.