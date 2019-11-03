This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 3 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

54% of women who had State pensions reviewed after 'cruel' 2012 changes will get more money

Changes to the State pension in 2012 meant carers who took time off work received less in their State pension.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,660 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4875066
Image: Shutterstock/vivooo
Image: Shutterstock/vivooo

54% OF WOMEN who had their State pensions reviewed following “cruel” 2012 changes are to get more money.

Changes to the State pension introduced by the government in 2012 meant that carers who took time off work received less in their State pension – which particularly affected women who took time out to have children.

Last year, Fine Gael promised to review the anomaly, and indicated that it would cost €55 million to fix it. The new approach meant that pensions would be calculated differently, and that up to 20 years of a new HomeCaring credit would be included.

In response to a Parliamentary Question posed by TD Éamon Ó Cuív, Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said that reviews commenced on 13 February 2019 and to date, 94,244 reviews have been completed. 

Of these, 53,080 are women and 41,164 are men. 

Of the 53,080 women, a total of 28,520 (54%) received an increase while the rest remain on their existing rate. 

Of the 41,164 men, 9,955 (24%) received an increase and the remainder continue to receive their same rate of payment.

As of the end of September, 21% of those who received an increase received a weekly increase of €30 or more. 

32% received a weekly increase of between €20 and €30, and 10% received an increase of between €10 and €20. A total of 37% received an increase of up to €10 per week. 

Of those awarded an increase of less than €10 following review, 7,662 are now in receipt of the maximum rate of State pension (contributory). 

Related Read

30.10.19 Workers earning over €20k aged 23-60 will be 'auto-enrolled' for pension with scheme starting in 2022

Speaking in July, TD Mary Butler, Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on older people, said older people are still paying the price of “mean-spirited” changes which disproportionately impact on women. 

“I have been contacted by pensioners who are extremely disappointed and disillusioned with the process and feel that they are being discriminated against,” she said. 

“The cruel pension anomaly brought in by Fine Gael and Labour is continuing to penalise pensioners – mostly women who took time out of the workforce to care for family members or raise children – and is not only deeply unfair, it is also deeply disrespectful.”

Where an increase is due, the Department said that the person’s rate of payment is adjusted without delay and arrears issued backdated to 30 March 2018, or the person’s 66th birthday if later.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie