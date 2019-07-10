This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Cruel' State pension changes are still affecting thousands

Despite government revisions, only 32,307 pensioners have received an increase in their pension, which is “significantly lower than expected”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 6:19 PM
1 hour ago 9,310 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4719296
Image: Shutterstock/Maleo
Image: Shutterstock/Maleo

THE GOVERNMENT HAS been criticised for the way in which they’re remunerating pensioners after “mean-spirited, cruel” changes were introduced in 2012.

Changes to the State pension introduced by the government at the time meant that carers who took time off work received less in their State pension – which particularly affected women who took time out to have children.

Last year, Fine Gael promised to review the anomaly, and indicated that it would cost €55 million to fix it. The new approach meant that pensions would be calculated differently, and that up to 20 years of a new HomeCaring credit would be included.

In response to a Parliamentary Question posed by TD Mary Butler, the Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection said that around 90,000 pensioners are having their documentation reviewed, and that to date, 77,193 reviews have been completed.

However, only 32,307 pensioners have received an increase in their pension, which Mary Butler says is “significantly lower than expected”.

Butler, who is Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on older people, says older people are still paying the price for these “mean-spirited” changes which disproportionately impact on women. 

“I have been contacted by pensioners who are extremely disappointed and disillusioned with the process and feel that they are being discriminated against.

The cruel pension anomaly brought in by Fine Gael and Labour is continuing to penalise pensioners – mostly women who took time out of the workforce to care for family members or raise children – and is not only deeply unfair, it is also deeply disrespectful.

Where an increase is due, the Department said that the person’s rate of payment is adjusted without delay and arrears issued backdated to 30 March 2018, or the person’s 66th birthday if later.

“Outcomes will continue to issue to individuals as soon as their reviews are completed. It will take a number of months to complete the reviews due to the numbers involved and the individual nature of social insurance records. It is anticipated that this work will be completed at the end of September 2019,” the Department said in its reply.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie